India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, from ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport on July 30.

The launch of PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite, along with 6 co-passengers from the first launch-pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota is tentatively scheduled towards the end of July 2023. PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55. It would launched DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude. DS-SAR The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted on Monday.

The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.

The co-passengers are:

VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.

ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite.

SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.

ORB-12 STRIDER , satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

