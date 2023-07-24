ISRO's PSLV-C56 to launch on 30 July with six co-passenger satellites. Details here2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
India's PSLV-C56 will launch the DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, from Sriharikota spaceport on July 30. DS-SAR is a partnership between Singapore's DSTA and ST Engineering and will support the satellite imagery requirements of the Singapore government
India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, from ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport on July 30.
DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.
The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted on Monday.
The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.
The co-passengers are:
VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.
ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite.
SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.
Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.
ORB-12 STRIDER , satellite is developed under an International collaboration.
*With inputs from agencies