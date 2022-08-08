ISRO’s rocket fails to deploy satellites

ISRO’s rocket fails to deploy satellites1 min read . 01:16 AM IST
- A sensor failure aboard small satellite launch vehicle flight led to the failure of its mission
NEW DELHI :A sensor failure aboard Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) flight led to the failure of its first mission on Sunday.
NEW DELHI :A sensor failure aboard Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) flight led to the failure of its first mission on Sunday.
“All the first three stages of the vehicle performed as expected. However, the SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit, which is the lowest orbit and is not stable due to the Earth’s attraction force, due to which the satellites could not stay in orbit and have already crashed. As a result, they are no longer usable," S. Somanath, chairman, ISRO, said in a statement.
“All the first three stages of the vehicle performed as expected. However, the SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit, which is the lowest orbit and is not stable due to the Earth’s attraction force, due to which the satellites could not stay in orbit and have already crashed. As a result, they are no longer usable," S. Somanath, chairman, ISRO, said in a statement.
The agency is yet to announce its verdict of the mission. Somanath said ISRO is still evaluating data from SSLV.
The SSLV took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in the morning to deploy two small satellites—the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)-02, and AzaadiSAT, in a low-earth orbit of about 365 km above the equator. AzaadiSAT was built as part of a government outreach programme to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among women, and 75 students from across India participated in the programme.
EOS-02 was to relay ground imagery data via its high-resolution remote sensing imaging equipment, primarily for disaster management, hydrology, agriculture, forestry among other tasks.