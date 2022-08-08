ISRO’s rocket fails to deploy satellites

“All the first three stages of the vehicle performed as expected. However, the SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit, which is the lowest orbit and is not stable due to the Earth’s attraction force, due to which the satellites could not stay in orbit and have already crashed. As a result, they are no longer usable," S. Somanath, chairman, ISRO, said in a statement.