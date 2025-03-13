ISRO’s SpaDeX success strengthens India’s path to Chandrayaan-4 and human spaceflight

India has achieved a major milestone in space technology with the successful de-docking of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites, marking a significant advancement in the country's future space exploration endeavours. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the completion of the complex manoeuvre on Thursday, underscoring India's growing expertise in spacecraft docking and separation.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the ISRO team, hailing the mission’s success as "heartening for every Indian." He emphasised that this achievement paves the way for ambitious future projects, including the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continued support for boosting the morale of the country’s scientific community.

The de-docking process involved a series of meticulously planned operations, culminating in the separation of the SDX-01 (Chaser) and SDX-02 (Target) satellites. These satellites were launched on 30 December 2024 aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C60 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Key procedures included the successful extension of SDX-2, the planned release of Capture Lever 3, and the final disengagement of the Capture Lever. Following these steps, decapture commands were issued to both satellites, leading to a flawless separation.

The docking of the SpaDeX satellites, completed on 16 January 2025, had already established India as the fourth nation globally—alongside China, Russia, and the United States—to demonstrate space docking technology.

According to ISRO, the mission serves as a cost-effective technology demonstrator, showcasing India’s capabilities in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. These technologies are essential for future projects such as satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary exploration. The mastery of in-space docking will also be crucial for upcoming missions, including human spaceflight and lunar sample return operations.

The SpaDeX satellites were developed by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) with support from multiple ISRO centres, further reinforcing India's standing as a leader in space innovation.