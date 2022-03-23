ISS astronauts conduct spacewalk, NASA shares live footage. Watch here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Astronauts Raja Chari, Matthias Maurer are conducting a spacewalk to install new hoses on the International Space Station's Radiator Beam Valve Module, which helps regulate the station's temperature.
NASA had shared on 10 March that the astronauts from International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 66 will conduct two spacewalks Tuesday, 15 March, and Wednesday, 23 March, to continue upgrades to the orbiting laboratory.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Raja Chari, an Indian origin American test pilot, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer are conducting a spacewalk today to install new hoses on the International Space Station's Radiator Beam Valve Module, which helps regulate the station's temperature.
Chari and Maurer will also install a power and data cable on the station's Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera, and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.
The footage is set to last for six and a half hours.
NASA had informed about the spacewalk on the microblogging site Twitter
“Tune in LIVE as @Astro_Raja and @Astro_Matthias make upgrades to the @Space_Station . Today's spacewalk begins around 8:50am ET (12:50 UTC) and will run for about six-and-a-half hours", the tweet read.
Media house Reuters on their LinkedIn profile has shared a live footage of the astronauts step out of the International Space Station to conduct maintenance and updates.
In the video footage, the two astronauts are seen preparing to install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature.
What is the International Space Station?
According to NASA, the International Space Station is a large spacecraft. It orbits around Earth. It is a home where astronauts live. The space station is also a science lab. Many countries worked together to build it. They also work together to use it. The space station is made of many pieces. The pieces were put together in space by astronauts. The space station's orbit is approximately 250 miles above Earth. NASA uses the station to learn about living and working in space. These lessons will help NASA explore space.
What is a spacewalk?
A spacewalk is described as a period of physical activity engaged in by an astronaut in space outside a spacecraft.
What will the NASA astronauts do?
According to NASA's official blog, Chari and Maurer will install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station’s heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature.
The crew members will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module’s Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station’s truss, and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.
“Chari will serve as extravehicular crewmember 1 (EV 1) and will wear a suit with red stripes. Maurer will serve as extravehicular crewmember 2 (EV 2) and will wear an unmarked suit. The spacewalk will be the second of Chari’s career and the first for Maurer. Astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron will assist the spacewalkers in and out of their spacesuits and monitor their external activities. Additionally, Barron and Marshburn will be on robotics duty commanding the Canadarm2 robotics arm to assist during the excursion," the blog read.
