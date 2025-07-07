ISS with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to fly over THESE cities. Check date and time

The International Space Station, carrying the Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as part of the Axiom-4 mission, will fly over India repeatedly in the next few days.

Last Thursday, Shukla became the Indian astronaut with the longest stay in space, surpassing the record of his mentor Rakesh Sharma, who spent seven days, 21 hours, and 40 minutes in space as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme in 1984.

Shukla is on a 14-day mission to the International Space Station as part of a joint ISRO-NASA project.

How to see ISS from India? NASA's Spot the Station and ISS Detector apps can be used to check the ISS's current location.

While the ISS Detector app shows you where the ISS is at the moment, NASA's app will tell you when you can next see it from your location.

The app also allows you to set a reminder or alarm for the next sighting time.

When will India be able to see ISS next? According to NASA's Spot the Station app, the ISS will be visible from India at 4:59 am on July 8 next.

After that, it will be visible at 7:59 pm on the same day and then again at 9:38 pm.

On July 9, it can be seen at 4:10 am and then at 8:48 pm.

On July 10, ISS will be visible from the country three times: 3:22 am, 4:58 pm and 9:59 pm.

On July 11, it can be seen at 2:34 am and 4:09 am.

The ISS carrying Shukla will be last visible from India on July 12 at 7:59 pm.

'Very big and grand' India in Shukla's view Last month, Shukla interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from space and said that India looks “very big and grand” from Space.