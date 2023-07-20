Earlier on 17 July, the Webb telescope had captured tantalizing evidence for mysterious 'dark stars.' The three objects spotted by Webb, which was launched in 2021 and began collecting data last year, were initially identified last December as some of the universe's earliest-known galaxies but, according to researchers, instead might actually be humongous dark stars. Dark matter, invisible material whose presence is known mainly based on its gravitational effects at a galactic scale, would be a small but crucial ingredient in dark stars.