Japan aims for Lunar success with smart lander mission on January 20
Japan is looking to overcome setbacks in its space ambitions with a planned soft landing of a lightweight lander on the moon's surface, which would put it in exclusive company with the US, USSR, China, and India.
In a bid to overcome setbacks, Japan is set to attempt a soft landing on the moon's surface with the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon early Saturday morning (January 20).
