Japan aims for Lunar success with smart lander mission on January 20

In a bid to overcome setbacks, Japan is set to attempt a soft landing on the moon's surface with the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon early Saturday morning (January 20).

The country seeks to join the exclusive club of nations achieving a successful soft landing on the moon. The United States, Russia (erstwhile USSR), China, and India have accomplished this feat, leaving Japan eager to overcome its exclusion.

Designed to land within 100 meters of its target, SLIM aims to revolutionise lunar exploration. JAXA Director Hiroshi Yamakawa envisions the mission enabling precise landings, marking a new era in lunar exploration.

Historical Rivalry and Recent Challenges Japan, having launched its first satellite ahead of China in 1970, has faced challenges in recent years. China's notable achievements, including a soft landing on the moon's far side in 2019 and a Mars landing in 2021, have added pressure on Japan.

Despite past lunar attempts, Japan's space agency, JAXA, faced setbacks with a lunar lander in 2022 and a communication failure with a craft in April 2023. Technical challenges, including the failure of the H3 heavy-lift rocket and an explosion involving the Epsilon rocket, have also impeded progress.

Major Japanese corporations, including Toyota and Honda, are now collaborating with JAXA on lunar projects. Success in lunar exploration could strengthen Japan's position in the evolving "moon economy." Corporate partnerships with entities such as Japan Airlines, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, and Citizen.

Strategic Importance and Security Concerns Internationally, Japan aims to enhance its security presence in space. The recent addition of spy satellites to Japan's network aligns with the regional race for space technologies. In the face of competition, reinforcing space-based surveillance and communication capabilities is crucial for military purposes.

As Japan sets its sights on the lunar landing, the mission will be live-streamed on JAXA's YouTube channel, providing transparency and engagement with the public. The expected landing shortly after midnight on January 20 Tokyo time marks a significant moment in Japan's space exploration endeavours.

