Japan space capsule carrying asteroid dirt lands in Australia

A Japanese space capsule carrying samples from a distant asteroid landed in a blaze of light in the desert of South Australia, ending a six-year mission.

Early on Sunday, the capsule briefly turned into a fireball as it re-entered the atmosphere, before a parachute opened to slow its fall about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) above ground. The day before, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft released the small capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver the samples that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

Hayabusa2 asteroid Ryugu sample return capsule landed in Australia. JAXA says recovery teams at Woomera, have estimated the landing location. This is the capsule's fireball streaks captured across night sky during re-entry https://t.co/mY2PBH0r9k [more: https://t.co/LIvr92oz95] pic.twitter.com/ApAC4Z2gSj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 5, 2020

The capsule was later located by helicopter in Woomera, an outback weapons testing area, the agency said in a tweet. Officials hope to retrieve the capsule by Sunday evening before a preliminary safety inspection at an Australian laboratory.

Launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center in 2014, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft took four years to reach the asteroid Ryugu. The craft spent more than a year on the asteroid, where it picked up about a gram of space dirt.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via