OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >Japan space capsule carrying asteroid dirt lands in Australia
The capsule briefly turned into a fireball as it re-entered the atmosphere, before a parachute opened to slow its fall about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) above ground
The capsule briefly turned into a fireball as it re-entered the atmosphere, before a parachute opened to slow its fall about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) above ground

Japan space capsule carrying asteroid dirt lands in Australia

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 05:53 PM IST Bloomberg

A Japanese space capsule carrying samples from a distant asteroid landed in a blaze of light in the desert of South Australia, ending a six-year mission

A Japanese space capsule carrying samples from a distant asteroid landed in a blaze of light in the desert of South Australia, ending a six-year mission.

Early on Sunday, the capsule briefly turned into a fireball as it re-entered the atmosphere, before a parachute opened to slow its fall about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) above ground. The day before, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft released the small capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver the samples that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

The capsule was later located by helicopter in Woomera, an outback weapons testing area, the agency said in a tweet. Officials hope to retrieve the capsule by Sunday evening before a preliminary safety inspection at an Australian laboratory.

Launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center in 2014, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft took four years to reach the asteroid Ryugu. The craft spent more than a year on the asteroid, where it picked up about a gram of space dirt.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout