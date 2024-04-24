Against all odds! Japan's Moon Lander defies expectations, thriving after 3 weeks in Lunar darkness
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the lunar probe responded to a signal from the earth Tuesday night, confirming it has survived another weekslong lunar night.
Japan’s first moon lander has survived a third freezing lunar night, Japan’s space agency said Wednesday after receiving an image from the device three months after it landed on the moon.
