First time after 130 years, Japan’s Mount Fuji remains snow-less; experts share reasons

  • Mount Fuji has not seen snow by October 30 for the first time in 130 years. 

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Japan's Mount Fuji remained snow-less as of Monday -- the latest date that its majestic slopes have been bare since records began 130 years ago, the weather agency said.
Japan’s Mount Fuji remained snow-less as of Monday -- the latest date that its majestic slopes have been bare since records began 130 years ago, the weather agency said.

In another example of climate change, Japan's Mount Fuji has still remained snow-less, marking the latest date for a snowcap absence in 130 years of records. According to a CNN report, the country's highest peak is usually covered with snow by October, but as of October 30, there are still no signs of snow.

The volcano's snowcap begins forming on October 2 on average. In 2023, snow was first detected on October 5.

 

Also Read | Japanese dolls ‘outnumber’ people in this village

Giving reasons for such an instance, Shinichi Yanagi, a meteorological officer at the Kofu office told CNN, “Because of the fact that high temperatures in Japan have been continuing since the summer and as it has been raining, there has been no snowfall.”

While speaking to AFP, Yutaka Katsuta, a forecaster at Kofu Local Meteorological Office said, "Temperatures were high this summer, and these high temperatures continued into September, deterring cold air" which brings snow." He also acknowledged that climate change might be influencing the delay in the formation of the snowcap.

 

Also Read | Japan’s Nuclear Power Revival Is Threatened by a Lack of Workers

That marks the latest date since comparative data became available in 1894, he said beating the previous record of October 26 -- seen twice, in 1955 and then in 2016.

Mount Fuji is covered in snow for most of the year, but during the July-September hiking season, more than 220,000 visitors trudge up its steep, rocky slopes.

 

Also Read | Japan’s New Leader Is Scrambling to Stem the Electoral Bleeding

Many climb through the night to see the sunrise from the 3,776-metre (12,388-foot) summit. Fewer climbers tackled Mount Fuji this year however after Japanese authorities introduced an entry fee and a daily cap on numbers to fight overtourism. Online reservations were also brought in this year by officials concerned about safety and environmental damage on the country's highest mountain. The number of climbers fell by 14 percent between early July -- when the volcano's hiking trails opened for the summer -- and early September, according to the environment ministry.

 

(With inputs from AFP)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsFirst time after 130 years, Japan’s Mount Fuji remains snow-less; experts share reasons

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    289.15
    03:01 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    5.55 (1.96%)

    Tata Motors share price

    841.30
    03:01 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.25
    03:01 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    318.95
    03:01 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,296.00
    03:00 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    93.8 (7.8%)

    Coforge share price

    7,751.30
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -4.2 (-0.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,220.55
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -13.1 (-1.06%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,253.90
    02:57 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3735.15 (-7.62%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,427.90
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -406.35 (-5.95%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,521.55
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -763.1 (-5.34%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,207.50
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -724.1 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    372.30
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    32.9 (9.69%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,291.30
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    107.75 (9.1%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.70
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.2 (8.5%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,774.65
    02:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    206.65 (8.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.