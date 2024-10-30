In another example of climate change, Japan's Mount Fuji has still remained snow-less, marking the latest date for a snowcap absence in 130 years of records. According to a CNN report, the country's highest peak is usually covered with snow by October, but as of October 30, there are still no signs of snow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The volcano's snowcap begins forming on October 2 on average. In 2023, snow was first detected on October 5.

Giving reasons for such an instance, Shinichi Yanagi, a meteorological officer at the Kofu office told CNN, “Because of the fact that high temperatures in Japan have been continuing since the summer and as it has been raining, there has been no snowfall."

While speaking to AFP, Yutaka Katsuta, a forecaster at Kofu Local Meteorological Office said, "Temperatures were high this summer, and these high temperatures continued into September, deterring cold air" which brings snow." He also acknowledged that climate change might be influencing the delay in the formation of the snowcap.

That marks the latest date since comparative data became available in 1894, he said beating the previous record of October 26 -- seen twice, in 1955 and then in 2016.

Mount Fuji is covered in snow for most of the year, but during the July-September hiking season, more than 220,000 visitors trudge up its steep, rocky slopes.

Many climb through the night to see the sunrise from the 3,776-metre (12,388-foot) summit. Fewer climbers tackled Mount Fuji this year however after Japanese authorities introduced an entry fee and a daily cap on numbers to fight overtourism. Online reservations were also brought in this year by officials concerned about safety and environmental damage on the country's highest mountain. The number of climbers fell by 14 percent between early July -- when the volcano's hiking trails opened for the summer -- and early September, according to the environment ministry.