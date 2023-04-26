Japan’s private moon lander assumed lost after attempted landing2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:00 AM IST
The mission control lost contact with the lander Hakuto -R Mission 1 minutes before the landing time and could not re-establish communication with it after the expected landing time
A private Japanese moon mission failed on Tuesday after thecommunication with the spacecraft was lost andthe moon lander appeared to have crash landed on the surface following a landing attempt.It was poised to become the first commercial space attempt to place a lander on the moon surface.
