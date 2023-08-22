Japan's space agency to launch XRISM and SLIM moon Sniper spacecraft on 26 August. All you need to know2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Japan's JAXA to launch XRISM and SLIM spacecraft on 26 August. SLIM aims to demonstrate accurate landing techniques, while XRISM will study the universe's hottest regions and objects with the strongest gravity.
In a crucial moment for Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) spacecraft along with Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), are set for a launch on 26 August.
