Japan's space agency to launch XRISM and SLIM moon Sniper spacecraft on 26 August. All you need to know

 2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST Livemint

Japan's JAXA to launch XRISM and SLIM spacecraft on 26 August. SLIM aims to demonstrate accurate landing techniques, while XRISM will study the universe's hottest regions and objects with the strongest gravity.

NASA and JAXA's joint initiative, XRISM spacecraft ,is all set to launch its SLIM Lunar lander on August 26Premium
NASA and JAXA's joint initiative, XRISM spacecraft ,is all set to launch its SLIM Lunar lander on August 26

In a crucial moment for Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) spacecraft along with Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), are set for a launch on 26 August. 

SLIM and XRISM are two different payloads with different aims and objectives. JAXA's SLIM set to land on Moon at 00:34:57 UTC from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The two will ride a Mitsubishi H-IIA launch vehicle. It has clocked up over 30 successful missions in a row since 2005.

XRISM is a joint initiative of NASA and JAXA. The ambitious mission of the two international space agencies will study the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity. Whereas, JAXA's SLIM aims to demonstrate accurate landing techniques by a small explorer. Know more about the Japan's space agency's lunar lander.

All about JAXA's SLIM moon Sniper

JAXA's SLIM will demonstrate landing techniques by a small explorer. This will give an impetus to Moon and planet study through lighter exploration systems. It is scheduled to launch as a “ride-share" payload with XRISM. 

The space agency claims that the successful landing of SLIM will "make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land." The spacecraft also has high-resolution cameras and an image processing algorithm. The smart lander would be able to calculate and finalising an optimal spot for landing on the basis of information of craters and their position. The main test of the lander would be how accurate it would be to land on the desired location.

All about JAXA's XRISM spacecraft

Another space mission of the space agency is a joint effort with NASA. It will study the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity.

The spacecraft would be able to detect X-ray light from gas released from galaxy clusters and help astronomers to measure the total mass of these systems. This will reveal information about the formation and evolution of the Universe, according to European Space Agency. XRISM's observations of galaxy clusters will also provide insight into how the chemical elements were produced and distributed by the Universe.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM IST
