Japan's JAXA to launch XRISM and SLIM spacecraft on 26 August. SLIM aims to demonstrate accurate landing techniques, while XRISM will study the universe's hottest regions and objects with the strongest gravity.

In a crucial moment for Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) spacecraft along with Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), are set for a launch on 26 August.

SLIM and XRISM are two different payloads with different aims and objectives. JAXA's SLIM set to land on Moon at 00:34:57 UTC from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan. The two will ride a Mitsubishi H-IIA launch vehicle. It has clocked up over 30 successful missions in a row since 2005.

XRISM is a joint initiative of NASA and JAXA. The ambitious mission of the two international space agencies will study the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity. Whereas, JAXA's SLIM aims to demonstrate accurate landing techniques by a small explorer. Know more about the Japan's space agency's lunar lander.

All about JAXA's SLIM moon Sniper JAXA's SLIM will demonstrate landing techniques by a small explorer. This will give an impetus to Moon and planet study through lighter exploration systems. It is scheduled to launch as a “ride-share" payload with XRISM.

The space agency claims that the successful landing of SLIM will "make a qualitative shift towards being able to land where we want and not just where it is easy to land." The spacecraft also has high-resolution cameras and an image processing algorithm. The smart lander would be able to calculate and finalising an optimal spot for landing on the basis of information of craters and their position. The main test of the lander would be how accurate it would be to land on the desired location.

All about JAXA's XRISM spacecraft Another space mission of the space agency is a joint effort with NASA. It will study the universe’s hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravity.