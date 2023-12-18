Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to launch rocket Big Shepard for the first time since accident
This mission known as NS-24 will not carry a crew but rather equipment for scientific experiments, more than half of which Blue Origin has developed in conjunction with NASA.
The American company Blue Origin plans to launch its rocket Big Shepard Monday for the first time since an accident more than a year ago, as the firm founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos heads back into space.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message