Jitendra Singh launches Vaibhav Fellowship for the Indian Diaspora abroad to mark National Science Day
- The minister said that the Vaibhav Fellowship aims at improving the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research collaborations between Indian institutions and the best institutions in the world through mobility of faculty/researcher from overseas institutions to India
NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched VAIBHAV Fellowship scheme for the Indian Diaspora abroad on National Science Day.
