Johnson & Johnson withdraws proposal seeking accelerated covid vaccine approval in India

Johnson & Johnson withdraws proposal seeking accelerated covid vaccine approval in India

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with a vial of the J&J/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine
02:30 PM IST

Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson has withdrawn its proposal seeking accelerated approval of its Covid-19 vaccine in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said on Monday.

The firm has informed that they are withdrawing their proposal, India's drug regulator said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has already approved Johnson & Johnson''s COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose for emergency use in February.

In April, J&J was reported to be in discussions with the Indian government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

nion Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 49.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories till date.

"More than 49.64 crore (49,64,98,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 9,84,610 doses are in the pipeline," read the official release by the ministry.

