Home >Science >News >Jodhpur military hospital commissions molecular biology lab for COVID tests
A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing at a government hospital, in Bengaluru, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 20 lakh.

Jodhpur military hospital commissions molecular biology lab for COVID tests

1 min read . 05:50 PM IST PTI

The Jodhpur military hospital has commissioned an ICMR-approved molecular biology laboratory to conduct both Rapid Antigen test and confirmatory RT-PCR test for diagnosis of COVID-19 disease

JODHPUR : The Jodhpur military hospital has commissioned an ICMR-approved molecular biology laboratory to conduct both Rapid Antigen test and confirmatory RT-PCR test for diagnosis of COVID-19 disease, an official said on Wednesday.

Jodhpur Military Hospital has achieved the distinction of becoming the first zonal military hospital to have a molecular biological laboratory approved by Indian Council of Medical Research, Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. "The laboratory is yet another effort by the Indian Army to serve the nation and it will surely go a long way in ensuring the health and safety of its countrymen," Col Ghosh said.

He said the laboratory, conceptualized under the guidance of Lt Gen Anil Puri, Konark Corps Commander, can conduct the much sought after confirmatory tests for diagnosis of COVID-19 during the prevailing accelerated phase of the pandemic.

This laboratory has opened the doors for doing research in the fields of virology, tumour pathology, haematological disorders and other infectious diseases and would be working in collaboration with other premier institutions like AIIMS Jodhpur, AFMC Pune and NIV Pune, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

