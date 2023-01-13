ISRO says Joshimath sank 14.3 cm in past 10 months | Check satellite images

ISRO says Joshimath sank 14.3 cm in past 10 months | Check satellite images1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
- Joshimath crisis: As per the ISRO report, slow subsidence of 8.9 cm was recorded over a period of seven months
Joshimath, which is a gateway to famous pilgrimages, such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared some latest satellite images about the past and the present condition of the land subsidence in Joshimath.
As per the ISRO report, slow subsidence of 8.9 cm was recorded over a period of seven months at Joshimath. While the rapid subsidence of 5.4 cm happened over a period of 12 days.
"Between 27 December 2022 and 8 January 2023, a rapid subsidence event was triggered," the report added.
Further, the report mentioned that a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide was identified (tapered top and fanning out at base). The Crown of the subsidence is located near Joshimath-Auli road at a height of 2180 metres.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court asked the state government to formulate a robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Chamoli district.
Hearing a PIL on the crisis, a division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma directed the government to form a committee of independent experts to look into the matter.
The court said the committee must include Disaster Management Authority CEO Piyush Rautela and Executive Director, Space Application Centre, MPS Bisht.
The committee will submit its report to the court in a sealed envelope within two months, the bench said.
The court also directed that an order banning construction activities in the areas surrounding Joshimath be passed immediately.
A total of 169 families consisting of 589 members have so far been shifted to relief centres.
There are 835 rooms serving as relief centres in Joshimath and Pipalkoti which can together accommodate 3,630 people.
Interim assistance of ₹1.5 lakh has been paid so far to 42 affected families.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a committee would decide the market rate for compensation to be paid to the families affected in Joshimath keeping in mind the interests of stakeholders.
A 19-member committee headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana was set up on Wednesday to distribute interim assistance of ₹1.50 lakh among each affected family and decide the rate at which compensation is to be paid.
On the ₹1.50 lakh being paid immediately to each affected family for which ₹45 crore has already been released, Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.
