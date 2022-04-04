Jupiter has an identical twin about 17,000 light-yrs away. Know how it's discovered1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The exoplanet, referred to as K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, orbits its star at a similar distance from its star as Jupiter is from the Sun.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 5th planet in our solar system - the Jupitar has a near-identical twin. And the exoplanet, referred to as K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, orbits its star at a similar distance from its star as Jupiter is from the Sun. The study has been published as a preprint on ArXiv.org and submitted to the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The 5th planet in our solar system - the Jupitar has a near-identical twin. And the exoplanet, referred to as K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb, orbits its star at a similar distance from its star as Jupiter is from the Sun. The study has been published as a preprint on ArXiv.org and submitted to the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
The exoplanet is about 17,000 light-years from the Earth. And to spot the planet, scientists used Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity and a method known as gravitational microlensing. Data gathered by Kepler in 2016 was key to the detection.
The exoplanet is about 17,000 light-years from the Earth. And to spot the planet, scientists used Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity and a method known as gravitational microlensing. Data gathered by Kepler in 2016 was key to the detection.
“This discovery was made using a space telescope that was not designed for microlensing observations and, in many ways, is highly sub-optimal for such science," the scientists, led by PhD student David Specht from the University of Manchester, wrote in the paper. “Nonetheless, it has yielded a direct planet-mass measurement of high precision, largely thanks to uninterrupted high observing cadence that is facilitated by observing from space."
K2-2016-BLG-0005Lb is “the first bound microlensing exoplanet to be discovered from space-based data," the scientists say. Indeed, Kepler managed to spot over 2,700 confirmed exoplanets during its illustrious nine-year career (the mission ended in 2018), but this marks the first time that Kepler, or any space-based telescope for that matter, managed to spot an extrasolar planet through a microlensing event.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!