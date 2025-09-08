Karnataka govt to host student interaction with ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) ISRO Chairman V Narayanan approved a proposal to organise an interaction programme with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N S Boseraju said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with ISRO and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, will soon host the student interaction with Shukla, the minister added.

In a statement, Boseraju thanked Narayanan for "positively responding to the request." The programme will be held at U R Rao Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, with ISRO facilitating the event.

High school and government school students from Bengaluru and neighbouring districts will have a direct opportunity to interact with the astronaut, while students from other parts of Karnataka can participate via live streaming at regional science centres, he said.

However, the date for the programme has not been announced yet.

“These initiatives inspire children towards science, research, and space exploration. Karnataka has always been at the forefront of progress in science and technology. Such programmes help nurture curiosity and innovative thinking among young minds,” Boseraju said.

Advertisement

“Our government is committed to fostering scientific temper among Karnataka’s children. With ISRO’s collaboration, this event will provide students an extraordinary opportunity to interact with an astronaut and encourage them to pursue careers in space science and technology,” he added.

Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Axiom Space.