Keep vaccine jabs free of digital health cards

News on the covid-19 front has brightened in recent days. Government data shows that infections peaked in September. The Centre expects them to get snuffed out by February, more or less, if we sustain safety protocols. Above all, India has the outline of a plan for a mass vaccination drive. This could be the great big sigh of relief we have all awaited with bated breath. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that a digital health card programme , initiated by the Centre under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) announced on 15 August, would be deployed to ensure the rapid immunization of Indians. At first glance, twinning the two exercises makes eminent sense. A vaccination project would require not just logistical mobilization on a vast scale, but also data management of much magnitude and complexity, and the whole point of the NDHM is to grant healthcare the convenience of electronic networks that have transformed other digitized sectors for the better. Yet, for the sake of our anti-covid battle, care must be taken to see that our health identity card proposal does not get in the way of vaccine jabs.

At the back end, preparations are reported to have gathered pace. An expert group tasked with overseeing vaccine administration has started mapping cold-chain facilities, even as the government upgrades its electronic vaccine intelligence network to keep track of vaccine distribution. At the front end, our new health card scheme seems likely to be assigned an identification role. As envisioned, its basic objective is to create a central database of citizens’ health records that could be accessed by medical practitioners across the country if and when patients give them such permission by turning in their cards (or unique numbers). The instant availability of pre-existent conditions, past ailments, diagnostic reports and treatment plans could enhance both the speed and accuracy of medical services. Card holders would no longer need to lug heavy case files to the cabins of doctors, who would presumably get more wary of errors, knowing full well that their prescriptions would go on the national record. The same data systems could technically be used for vaccination, too, specifically to track who got which jab—there are three candidates in the fray—and when a second shot would be due. Priority lists are being drawn up for jabs and so we cannot afford identity mix-ups. It is easy to see how health cards could come in handy for such a project.

The country’s Aadhaar experience, however, suggests that it would be unwise to rely too heavily on health cards, let alone make it mandatory for a state-given or privately administered vaccine. Since nationwide card issuance might take a long time, it would be better to use other forms of identity (Aadhaar numbers included). Health ID cards could also face some public resistance. One’s health status, after all, is too intimate a matter to risk exposing to hackers. While the government has assured us that the NDHM’s health IDs are voluntary and that its database shall maintain confidentiality, the absence of an Indian law to shield personal data from misuse could still generate anxiety. There have also been reports saying that non-medical data fields, such as sexual orientation and religious affiliation, might need to be filled in. This sounds needless. For health ID cards to get everyone’s buy-in across the country, the project’s design should be minimalistic. Form must strictly follow function.

