Keep vaccine jabs free of digital health cards

At the back end, preparations are reported to have gathered pace. An expert group tasked with overseeing vaccine administration has started mapping cold-chain facilities, even as the government upgrades its electronic vaccine intelligence network to keep track of vaccine distribution. At the front end, our new health card scheme seems likely to be assigned an identification role. As envisioned, its basic objective is to create a central database of citizens’ health records that could be accessed by medical practitioners across the country if and when patients give them such permission by turning in their cards (or unique numbers). The instant availability of pre-existent conditions, past ailments, diagnostic reports and treatment plans could enhance both the speed and accuracy of medical services. Card holders would no longer need to lug heavy case files to the cabins of doctors, who would presumably get more wary of errors, knowing full well that their prescriptions would go on the national record. The same data systems could technically be used for vaccination, too, specifically to track who got which jab—there are three candidates in the fray—and when a second shot would be due. Priority lists are being drawn up for jabs and so we cannot afford identity mix-ups. It is easy to see how health cards could come in handy for such a project.