Kourtney Kardashian’s weight-loss supplement to cost ₹6,000: Is it effective?

Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement brand, Lemme, is introducing an all-natural product called Lemme GLP-1 Daily. This new capsule is designed to increase the GLP-1 hormone in the body, which may help reduce hunger and cravings and support healthy weight loss.

The formula combines patented ingredients that have been clinically studied. As per a press release, these ingredients have demonstrated significant benefits for weight management in clinical research.

Kardashian’s brand has also secured exclusive rights in North America for Eriomin, a patented bioflavonoid known to boost GLP-1 levels naturally.

"We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market. I'm excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally." Kardashian said in the release.

According to the release, Lemme GLP-1 Daily is a plant-based supplement that naturally boosts the body's GLP-1 levels without using synthetic hormones or acting as a GLP-1 agonist drug.

These daily capsules aim to reduce hunger, improve insulin sensitivity and support healthy weight management. Priced at ₹6,000 ($72) with a subscription, Lemme GLP-1 Daily will be exclusively available on lemmelive.com starting September 16.

Is it effective? Vogue magazine consulted Dr. Kumar and Dr. Caroline Messer from Fifth Avenue Endocrinology about Kardashian’s new weight-loss supplement. The doctors, who regularly prescribe standard weight-loss medications, were not given any information about the makers of the supplement.

