Kourtney Kardashian's supplement brand, Lemme, is introducing an all-natural product called Lemme GLP-1 Daily. This new capsule is designed to increase the GLP-1 hormone in the body, which may help reduce hunger and cravings and support healthy weight loss.

The formula combines patented ingredients that have been clinically studied. As per a press release, these ingredients have demonstrated significant benefits for weight management in clinical research.

Kardashian's brand has also secured exclusive rights in North America for Eriomin, a patented bioflavonoid known to boost GLP-1 levels naturally.

"We spent years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme GLP-1 Daily into the most effective and researched GLP-1 supplement on the market. I'm excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and patented ingredients to increase GLP-1 levels in the body, naturally." Kardashian said in the release.

According to the release, Lemme GLP-1 Daily is a plant-based supplement that naturally boosts the body's GLP-1 levels without using synthetic hormones or acting as a GLP-1 agonist drug.

These daily capsules aim to reduce hunger, improve insulin sensitivity and support healthy weight management. Priced at ₹6,000 ($72) with a subscription, Lemme GLP-1 Daily will be exclusively available on lemmelive.com starting September 16.

Is it effective? Vogue magazine consulted Dr. Kumar and Dr. Caroline Messer from Fifth Avenue Endocrinology about Kardashian’s new weight-loss supplement. The doctors, who regularly prescribe standard weight-loss medications, were not given any information about the makers of the supplement.

They are, however, doubtful that its natural ingredients may match the effects of synthetic drugs. Dr. Messer believes that, while extracts like Eriomin lemon fruit and Morosil red orange have been tested in rigorous studies and shown to affect GLP-1 pathways or mimic GLP-1 effects, there isn't enough research on using them together or over long periods.