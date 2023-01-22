Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator who is hailed for his work in education reform, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action since "all is not well in Ladakh", The title of the video takes reference from a popular Bollywood song from 3 Idiots, where the protagonist's character was based on Wangchuk's life.

Sonam Wangchuk plans to sit on a five-day “Climate Fast" from January 26 at Khardungla pass at 18000 ft where the temperature is -40°C.

From a military perspective, Ladakh is essential and played a role in the Kargil and other conflicts. Wangchuk expresses worry about the potential for corporate expansion in the union territory, which is anticipated to add to the already severe shortage of resources like water. Mining and other comparable activities may cause glaciers to melt.

He is heard in the clip explaining that Ladakh, also known as the "third pole" of the earth, is dealing with serious issues as he mentions the 6th Schedule and protests related to it. To promote total economic development and decision-making autonomy, locals have been calling for the inclusion of Ladakh under the 6th Schedule. The topic has also previously been brought up in Parliament.

The Constitution requires 50% of a region's population to be tribal for the 6th Schedule to apply. Ladakh, with over 95% of its population as tribal, was expected to be added soon, it was believed, Wangchuk says in the clip. Arjun Munda, the Minister of Tribal Affairs, has also provided assurances, Wangchuk adds.

The people of Ladakh are perplexed as to why the government that has listened to their 70-year-old demand for a union region is not paying attention to this demand, Wangchuk says in the 13-minute video.

In order to address issues like climate change, people need to adjust their lifestyles rather than contributing money to the globe, Wangchuk previously stated. In December, he utilised recent occurrences in the mountainous region of the north, such as flash floods, to demonstrate the effects of climate change and said that individuals in major cities throughout the world are to blame for these changes.

