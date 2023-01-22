Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, real-life Phunsukh Wangdu, to sit on ‘Climate Fast’ at -40°C2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 01:05 PM IST
'All is not well in Ladakh,' Sonam Wangchuk told PM Modi.
Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator who is hailed for his work in education reform, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action since "all is not well in Ladakh", The title of the video takes reference from a popular Bollywood song from 3 Idiots, where the protagonist's character was based on Wangchuk's life.
