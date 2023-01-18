Lasers can guide dangerous lightning strikes to a safer path, study shows

For the new study, Dr. Wolf and his colleagues used a laser, built for their experiments, that could shoot 1,000 high-energy pulses per second. They situated the laser near a telecommunications tower, which has a Franklin rod affixed to it, at the summit on Säntis Mountain in northeastern Switzerland. During the research period, in the summer of 2021, they turned the laser on and directed it toward the clouds above the tower during more than six hours of thunderstorm activity that occurred within about two miles of the tower.