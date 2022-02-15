Britain has reported one fatality from Lassa fever. The British health authorities have announced three cases affected with the Lassa virus since 2009.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public health body, said close contacts of the patients were being traced with a view to "appropriate assessment, support and advice".

"The risk to the general public remains very low," it added.

The UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday that two other people had been diagnosed with the disease.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses, says World Health Organisation (WHO).

The virus takes its name from the town of Lassa in northern Nigeria where it was first identified in 1969.

WHO has also confirmed that Lassa fever is known to be endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Togo and Nigeria, but probably exists in other West African countries as well.

The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa, says WHO.

Causes

Matomys rats has the potential to spread the deadly Lassa virus.

Study has shown that when a Mastomys rat is infected with the virus, it can excrete the virus in its faeces and urine, possibly for the rest of its life.

As a result, the virus can spread easily, especially as the rats breed rapidly and can inhabit human homes.

The most common method of transmission is by consuming or inhaling rat urine or feces. It can also be spread through cuts and open sores.

Having rats for food could also be a possible cause of getting infected with the virus.

Person-to-person contact is possible via blood, tissue, secretions or excretions, but not through touch. Sharing needles may spread the virus, and there are some reports of sexual transmission.

Lassa fever can also be passed between patients and staff at poorly equipped hospitals where sterilization and protective clothing is not standard.

Transmissibility

Data conforms that humans usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats.

Person-to-person infections and laboratory transmission can also occur, particularly in health care settings in the absence of adequate infection prevention and control measures.

The Lassa infection numbers tend to surge at the start of the year in a phenomenon linked to the dry season.

Symptoms

It has been noted that about 80% of people who become infected with Lassa virus have no symptoms.

For the rest 20% symptoms can include -bleeding in the gums, nose, eyes, or elsewhere, difficulty breathing, cough, swollen airways, vomiting and diarrhea, both with blood, difficulty swallowing, hepatitis, swollen face, pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, hearing loss (which can become permanent), abnormal heart rhythms, high or low blood pressure, pericarditis( a swelling of the sac that surrounds the heart), tremors , encephalitis, meningitis and seizures.

1 in 5 infections result in severe disease, where the virus affects several organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys. Death can occur within 2 weeks after the onset of symptoms due to multiple organ failure.

Treatment

There is currently no licensed vaccine for Lassa fever, but several potential vaccines are in development, says WHO.

-People are advised to promote good “community hygiene" to discourage rodents from entering homes

-Effective measures include storing foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households and keeping cats.

-Early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

Fatality rate

Scientific data has confirmed that the overall case-fatality rate is 1%, says WHO.

Among patients who are hospitalized with severe clinical presentation of Lassa fever, case-fatality is estimated at around 15%.

Lassa fever in Britain

According to the latest UKHSA statement one person has died in Britain from Lassa fever.

The patient died at a hospital in Bedfordshire, north of London.

Three people, reported to be infected with the deadly virus, were from the same family in eastern England and recently travelled to West Africa.

One of the confirmed cases recovered, while the second was receiving specialist treatment at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust in the north of the British capital.

The UKHSA said most people with Lassa fever make a full recovery although some of those infected suffer severe illness.

There have been eight cases of Lassa fever imported to Britain since 1980. The last two cases were in 2009.

