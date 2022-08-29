Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:01 PM IST
NASA’s assistant launch director Jeremy Graeber has said they have a lot of work to get to the Monday morning launch
Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threatened to delay the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.