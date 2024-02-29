Leap Year 2024: Here are FAQs on hows, whats and whys of February 29
A leap year adds an extra day to February to align with the solar year. FAQs explain its origin, from ancient civilizations to Pope Gregory XIII's Gregorian calendar
A leap year, like 2024, is one with an extra day in the shortest month, February. On a leap year, February will have 29 days. This extra day is supposed to keep us in sync with the seasons. Here is a list of FAQs to help you under the extra day better:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message