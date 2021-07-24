Un like a standard security camera, the PetChatz HDX attaches low on a wall, at your dog’s height, so he can see your face pop up on the 2 3/4-inch-wide screen. A companion smartphone app lets you call in to your pet, voicing reassurance via the device’s speaker—and even dispense treats from the built-in canister. “Our puppy got used to having us home [during the pandemic], so when we left for a couple of hours, he destroyed everything in sight," said Michelle Rosaline, who uses a treat-dispensing camera for her Rhodesian Ridgeback. Now, she said, even when the family’s at a restaurant, her kids talk to him through the phone, remotely “throwing treats in the air, and watching him jump for joy." For next-level communication, add in PawCall ($100), a wireless button that rests on the floor and, bizarrely, allows your pet to initiate a call to you. If you have a needy, clever pug with poor timing, this might not be the breakthrough you want. $350, petchatz.com