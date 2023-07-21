Leonardo DiCaprio gets intrigued by unique Kerala fish, shares details on Instagram2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Leonardo DiCaprio brings attention to the Pathala Eel Loach, a new species of freshwater fish discovered in Kerala, India, by citizen scientist Abraham A.
Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his passion for the environment, has shared a report about the Pathala Eel Loach. The report appeared on the Re:wild portal, an organisation dedicated to protecting and restoring biodiversity. The Hollywood actor's endorsement has brought widespread attention to this fascinating new addition to the world of aquatic life.
