comScore
Business News/ Science / News/  Leonardo DiCaprio gets intrigued by unique Kerala fish, shares details on Instagram
Back

Leonardo DiCaprio gets intrigued by unique Kerala fish, shares details on Instagram

 2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Leonardo DiCaprio brings attention to the Pathala Eel Loach, a new species of freshwater fish discovered in Kerala, India, by citizen scientist Abraham A.

US actor Leonardo DiCaprio leaves a photocall for the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Valery HACHE / AFP)Premium
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio leaves a photocall for the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Valery HACHE / AFP)

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his passion for the environment, has shared a report about the Pathala Eel Loach. The report appeared on the Re:wild portal, an organisation dedicated to protecting and restoring biodiversity. The Hollywood actor's endorsement has brought widespread attention to this fascinating new addition to the world of aquatic life.

The discovery was made by Abraham A, a resident of Alappuzha district in Kerala, who spotted the tiny snake-like, pink-coloured fish with a length of about three centimetres in the well of his house back in October 2020.

Even though the discovery was made three years back, it has come to the attention of many people, primarily because of The Revenant actor and dedicated environmental activist.

Also Read: UK to enhance science and innovation ties with India

Researchers from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) confirmed that the fish belongs to a freshwater species. They named it Pathala Eel Loach (Pangio Pathala) after the Sanskrit word 'Pathala', meaning 'below the feet', as the species is classified as a subterranean fish.

“The wild is all around us and sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day. This was the case for Mr. Abraham, a local stage director living in Kerala State, India, who discovered a new species of fish while taking a shower," the Oscar-winning actor wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Scientists discover dust reservoirs, the building block of universe, in two supernovae

“Hidden from light and isolated beneath the soil’s surface in the narrow aquifers of the southern Indian state of Kerala, live sightless subterranean freshwater fish like the new Pathala Eel Loach. Despite this fortuitous discovery, accessing these fishes and unlocking their secrets is no easy task," he added.

In addition, Leo included a link in his Instagram bio, enabling people to explore further details on how citizen science in Kerala State, India, plays a pivotal role in facilitating researchers' study of these enigmatic underground ecosystems.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout