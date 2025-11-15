Leonid Meteor shower peaks tonight: How to catch the best view - Your complete viewing guide

The Leonid meteor shower, one of the year’s most anticipated celestial events, is currently active, giving stargazers a chance to wish upon falling stars. According to NASA, the shower runs from November 3 to December 2, with peak activity expected in the early morning hours of November 16-17.

About the Leonids NASA describes the Leonids as a major meteor shower, even though typical rates are about three meteors per hour. Known for their brightness, speed, and color, Leonids travel at 44 miles per second (71 km/s), making them some of the fastest meteors observed from Earth.

Every 33 years or so, the shower can produce a spectacular Leonid storm, with hundreds or thousands of meteors visible per hour depending on the observer’s location. Notable storms occurred in 1966 and 2002, with meteors appearing to fall like rain during brief, intense periods.

Leonids are also famous for fireballs and Earth-grazer meteors. Fireballs are brighter than magnitude -3, originating from larger cometary debris, while Earth-grazers streak along the horizon with long, colorful tails.

Viewing tips from NASA For optimal viewing, NASA recommends starting around midnight local time. Key tips include:

-Find a dark location away from city lights.

-Dress warmly and bring blankets or a lawn chair for comfort.

-Lie back with your feet pointing east and look up at the sky.

-Allow 20-30 minutes for eyes to adjust to the dark.

The meteor shower can be observed across the sky, not just in the constellation Leo. Looking slightly away from the radiant can make meteors appear longer and more spectacular due to the perspective effect known as foreshortening.

Where do the meteors come from? NASA explains that meteors are caused by dust and debris left by comets and broken asteroids. As the Earth passes through these debris trails, particles collide with the atmosphere, burning up and producing the fiery streaks visible from the ground.