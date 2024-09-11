Life beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live in solar system

NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft is on track for an October launch to investigate Jupiter's moon Europa for potential life. The mission has passed critical assessments, ensuring no delays while employing ten scientific tools to explore beneath Europa's icy surface.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Life beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live in solar system (Kevin M. Gill/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI via AP, File)
Life beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live in solar system (Kevin M. Gill/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI via AP, File)(Kevin M. Gill/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI via AP, File)

Europa is one of Jupiter's moons and is considered a promising place to search for life beyond Earth. NASA has recently announced that the Europa Clipper spacecraft reached an important stage and remains on schedule for a launch in October. The mission aims to investigate Jupiter’s moon to find out if humans can live on it.

Also Read | From cosmic spider to tarantula -Check 5 NASA images of nebulae

Its launch window is set to open on October 10, CNN reported. The mission advanced past a major decision checkpoint, allowing it to proceed. This came as a relief to the team, following concerns raised in May over potential problems with the spacecraft’s transistors.

Over a period of four months, the transistors were thoroughly assessed at three key locations: NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

Also Read | NASA mission may have created ’first human-made’ meteor shower — Explained

The team finished the tests on schedule, avoiding a delay of over a year for the Europa exploration mission. Europa Clipper has ten scientific tools designed to investigate the possibility of life beneath Europa's icy surface. It has now received the green light for launch without altering its objectives or course.

“It’s the last sort of big review before we really get into that launch fever, and we’re really happy to say that they unequivocally passed that review today,” CNN quoted Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, as saying.

Jupiter: The largest planet

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and greatly outsizes the others. Its magnetic field, immensely more powerful than Earth’s, captures charged particles and speeds them up.

These fast-moving particles emit strong radiation that constantly hits Europa and nearby moons. Consequently, spacecraft bound for Jupiter require specially protected electronics to withstand the radiation.

Also Read | 6 stunning cosmic events captured by NASA’s Hubble telescope

“It’s a chance for us to explore, not a world that might have been habitable billions of years ago, but a world that might be habitable today,” CNN quoted Europa Clipper program scientist Curt Niebur as saying.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsLife beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live in solar system

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    283.40
    02:45 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -12.25 (-4.14%)

    Tata Motors

    977.15
    02:45 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -58.3 (-5.63%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.55
    02:45 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.61%)

    Tata Steel

    148.30
    02:45 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.15 (-0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apar Industries

    10,049.95
    02:39 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    757.8 (8.16%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,658.25
    02:39 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    96.5 (6.18%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    333.50
    02:39 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    17.4 (5.5%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,609.10
    02:39 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    126.7 (5.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue