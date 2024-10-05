Gaganyaan Mission astronaut Group Captain Angad Pratap said there are a lot of things that an astronaut has to undergo in a short span of three to five hours on a daily basis. He mentioned a long list of activities an astronaut has to do, not necessariy on the same day.
"However, out of the eight working hours that you have, approximately three to three-and-a-half hours are dedicated towards physical training on a daily basis," Group Captain Angad Pratap said. He added that the other four-and-a-half to five hours are dedicated towards other activities, which could include yoga classes, core academic training and more.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Gaganyaan programme will take human beings to space using Indian craft and rocket. It is expected to launched by the end of the next year. Group Captain Angad Pratap is one of the four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan Mission. Other three are P Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan and Shubhanshu Shukla.
Shukla and Nair are undergoing training in the US for a space mission onboard the International Space Station as part of a joint initiative between ISRO and NASA. Shukla has been chosen for the flight expected next year, while Nair is the backup.
Meanwhile, astronaut-designate Group Captain Angad Pratap conducted his first-ever online talk on Friday. During the talk, he explained what an average day for an Indian astronaut looks like. He said the day of an astronaut includes:
1. Yoga classes
2. Supervised Nutrition throughout the day whic includes breakfast, lunch and dinner
3. Core Academic Training before a person gets his/her "space wings". The training takes places either in India or abroad.
- Basic Space Theory/Astronautics/ Rocket Science
- Launch Vehicle Design and Functioning
Spacecraft Design and Functioning
- Space Station Design and Functioning
4. Technical Meetings with Scientists, wherin they are to give in qualititave requirements as a user -- as inputs for the scientists to incorparte into their design process of spacecraft systems.
- Spacecraft System Review meetings.
- Spacecraft System Development meetings
- Simulator Development Interactions
- Space Procedures Development meetings
- Space Food Development meetings
-Training Infrastructure Development meetings
5. Simulator Training
- Full mission simulator
- Table top simulator
- AR/VR simulator
6. Aeromedical training – it also encompasses to a certain degree the component of simulation or spaceflight. It include:
- Centrifuge Training
- Hyperbaric Chamber
- Disorientation Simulator
7. Parallel core education – astronauts are also allowed to pursuing their Parallel core education
- M Tech
- Phd
- Human Machine Interface development
8. Physical Training: An astronauts has to undergo physical training 5 days a week
- Cardio
- Callisthenics
- HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)
- Weight training
- Balance training
- Swimming
- Team Games
9. Psychological Training: As a work profile, being an astronaut is highly stressful
10. Survival Training
- Sea
- Desert
- Snow
11. Parajumping is required to be undertaken, mostly by astronauts who don't have military background
12. Extensive Debrief Sessions on Systems Trained Abroad
13. Extensive Report Writing on Systems Trained Abroad
14. Technical literature & reports on various aspects of Human Space Flight
15. Visits/ tours to various ISRO facilities: Abroad visits for space suit training, parabolic flight training
Gaganyaan experimental trials:
- Integrated Air Drop Test
- Test Vehicle Launches
16. Space experimentation training for experiments that will be performed in space
17. Asrtonoghts are part of Domain Expertise Advisory panels (Experimental Test Pilots)
18. Flying Training
- Jet Flying
- Turbo propeller Flying
- Rotary Flying
- Simulator Flying
19. Future Technology concepts
20. Outreach programs
21. Possible specialist training like Docking, Neutral buoyancy, Parabolic flights abroad
22. Evaluations
- Academic evaluations (by a competent panel, viva-voce pattern),
- Physical fitness evaluations,
- Psychological evaluations,
- Performance evaluations by superiors
23. Short courses/ Tech Capsules like some special equipment from any outside organisation making tech for Gaganyaan, Life support Training, human centric products