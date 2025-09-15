Life on Mars: NASA finds ‘clearest sign ever’; Perseverance rover discovers ‘leopard spots’

NASA’s Perseverance rover has added fresh clues in the search for life on Mars. It has found signs in Martian rocks that remind scientists of conditions linked to life on Earth. The new study was published in Nature.

In July 2024, it drilled a mudstone core named Chevaya Falls from Sapphire Canyon in the Neretva Vallis, an ancient river channel. It found minerals and textures similar to those on Earth that often form with microbial activity.

However, scientists caution that natural chemistry may also explain them.

“This finding by Perseverance is the closest we have ever come to discovering life on Mars. The identification of a potential biosignature on the Red Planet is a groundbreaking discovery, and one that will advance our understanding of Mars,” said acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.

“NASA’s commitment to conducting Gold Standard Science will continue as we pursue our goal of putting American boots on Mars’ rocky soil,” Duffy added.

The core sample is now sealed for possible return to Earth for advanced testing.

Joel A. Hurowitz of Stony Brook University led the study describing mudstone textures and nodules, informally called “leopard spots”. Instruments SHERLOC and PIXL detected organic carbon along with phosphate, iron and sulfur in repeating patterns.

Two minerals stand out: vivianite and greigite. On Earth, these often appear in water-rich, oxygen-poor sediments influenced by microbes.

Vivianite forms blue-green nodules where microbes reduce iron. Greigite links to sulfate-reducing bacteria. In the Martian sample, vivianite rims surround greigite-rich cores, resembling Earth’s microbial reactions.

While this does not prove life on Mars, the rocks from Bright Angel show conditions compatible with microbial activity. Scientists say it is a cautious but exciting step forward in the search for life on Mars.

Does this prove life on Mars? NASA officials have stressed caution over the new Mars findings. Nicky Fox of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said, “It’s not life itself.”

According to Fox, it is only a potential biosignature.

Hurowitz echoed this: “We cannot claim this is more than a potential biosignature.”

At the same time, Duffy keeps the options open.