Lion with amputated leg swims record-breaking distance for ‘female partner’
Two lion brothers in Africa crossed a 1.6 kilometre long stretch of waterway to find their ‘female affection’
Two lion brothers set a world record after they crossed a nearly mile-long waterway infested with crocodiles in search of a female partner in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganada, Africa. According to the journal Ecology and Evolution's latest edition, the two made a record-breaking night swim after losing a dangerous fight to another group of male lions.