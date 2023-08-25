List of billionaires transforming space exploration through private space companies

Updated: 25 Aug 2023

1/6This compilation showcases some of the most affluent figures who have leveraged their resources and visionary insights to establish and lead private space enterprises that are reshaping the landscape of space exploration, technology, and inclusivity.

2/6Elon Musk's SpaceX: Founded in 2002, it has executed nearly 60 missions, securing $12 billion in contracts. They've significantly reduced launch costs, with an average of $133 million per launch. (REUTERS)

3/6Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Founded in 2002, it achieved rocket reusability by successfully recovering its New Shepard rocket five times in 2015. Their New Glenn program aims to make space travel more accessible. (AP)

4/6Eren Ozmen and Fatih Ozmen's Sierra Nevada Corporation: Known for the Dream Chaser spacecraft, it is a NASA partner with a significant government investment and a contract worth over $1 billion.

5/6Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: The company aims to democratise space travel. They've achieved remarkable spaceflights and reduced satellite launch costs to $10 million.