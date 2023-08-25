comScore
Business News/ Science / News/  List of billionaires transforming space exploration through private space companies

List of billionaires transforming space exploration through private space companies

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 03:05 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

These select group of billionaires is transforming... more

This compilation showcases some of the most affluent figures who have leveraged their resources and visionary insights to establish and lead private space enterprises that are reshaping the landscape of space exploration, technology, and inclusivity.
1/6This compilation showcases some of the most affluent figures who have leveraged their resources and visionary insights to establish and lead private space enterprises that are reshaping the landscape of space exploration, technology, and inclusivity.
Elon Musk's SpaceX: Founded in 2002, it has executed nearly 60 missions, securing $12 billion in contracts. They've significantly reduced launch costs, with an average of $133 million per launch. (REUTERS)
2/6Elon Musk's SpaceX: Founded in 2002, it has executed nearly 60 missions, securing $12 billion in contracts. They've significantly reduced launch costs, with an average of $133 million per launch. (REUTERS)
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Founded in 2002, it achieved rocket reusability by successfully recovering its New Shepard rocket five times in 2015. Their New Glenn program aims to make space travel more accessible. (AP)
3/6Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Founded in 2002, it achieved rocket reusability by successfully recovering its New Shepard rocket five times in 2015. Their New Glenn program aims to make space travel more accessible. (AP)
Eren Ozmen and Fatih Ozmen's Sierra Nevada Corporation: Known for the Dream Chaser spacecraft, it is a NASA partner with a significant government investment and a contract worth over $1 billion. 
4/6Eren Ozmen and Fatih Ozmen's Sierra Nevada Corporation: Known for the Dream Chaser spacecraft, it is a NASA partner with a significant government investment and a contract worth over $1 billion. 
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: The company aims to democratise space travel. They've achieved remarkable spaceflights and reduced satellite launch costs to $10 million. 
5/6Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic: The company aims to democratise space travel. They've achieved remarkable spaceflights and reduced satellite launch costs to $10 million. 
Robert Bigelow's Bigelow Aerospace: Established in 1999, focusing on expandable habitats, the company launched expandable space habitats into orbit, augmenting the ISS's volume and reducing cargo mission requirements.  
6/6Robert Bigelow's Bigelow Aerospace: Established in 1999, focusing on expandable habitats, the company launched expandable space habitats into orbit, augmenting the ISS's volume and reducing cargo mission requirements.  
