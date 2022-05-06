This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ever wondered what a black hole would sound like? Black hole sounds are out of the human hearing range, but new technology has made it possible to create a wider range of tones so that it can be assumed how it may sound like.
The black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy (which is about 240 million light-years away from Earth) cluster has been associated with sound since 2003.
Studies have revealed that pressure waves from the black hole rippled up and down in a heated gas cloud that could be translated into a note. However, the note, some 57 octaves below middle C, is off the human hearing range.
Now, this new sonification, i.e. black hole sound machine can produce a wider range of tones. And during NASA's Black Hole Week events, this new sonification was made available.
In this new sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. In addition to the Perseus galaxy cluster, a new sonification of another famous black hole has been released.