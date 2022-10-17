Livers can stay functional for over 100 years: Study2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:03 AM IST
- The analysis found that of the 253,406 livers transplanted between 1990-2022, 25 livers met the criteria of being centurion livers
A study by US researchers has said that the liver can stay functional for more than 100 years. Researchers from the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and TransMedics, Andover, Massachusetts said that there is a small, but growing, a subset of livers that have been transplanted and have a cumulative age of more than 100 years.