Livers can stay functional for over 100 years: Study

"We looked at pre-transplant survival--essentially, the donor's age--as well as how long the liver went on to survive in the recipient," said lead study author Yash Kadakia, a medical student at UT Southwestern Medical School. "We stratified out these remarkable livers with over 100-year survival and identified donor factors, recipient factors, and transplant factors involved in creating this unique combination where the liver was able to live to 100 years."