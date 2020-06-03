Locusts could threaten India's upcoming kharif crop season

Should Indian farmers be worried about their kharif crop, planting for which is going to begin shortly? Monsoon arrived in Kerala earlier this week and is forecast to be normal during the June-September season, but can the gregarious desert locust spoil the party? Some locust swarms now moving in border districts of Rajasthan are as vast as 6 km in length and 2 km in wide. They can travel up to 150 km a day in search of food, and a small swarm can eat as much food in a day as 2500 people.