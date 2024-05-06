On her earlier two trips to space, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams had carried the Bhagavad Gita with her.

Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin astronaut who is set to fly into space for the third time on Tuesday, carried the Bhagwad Gita to space on her earlier flights.

On Tuesday, when the 58-year-old astronaut flies into space as the pilot aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in its first crewed test flight, she will carry her “lucky charm" - a Lord Ganesha idol - with her.

Williams told NDTV that she is more spiritual than religious.

She said she would carry a statue of Lord Ganesh with her on the commercial crew flight, saying Ganesh is her good luck charm and that she was happy to have Lord Ganesh with her in outer space, NDTV reported.

According to the report, although she is a bit anxious, she has no jitters about flying in a new spacecraft. "When I reach the International Space Station, it will be like returning home."

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will blast off for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The spacecraft will carry Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS. It will lift off at 8:04 am IST on Tuesday.

The mission has been delayed for several years because of setbacks in the spacecraft's development.

“We are all here because we are all ready. Our friends and family have heard about it and we've talked about it and they are happy and proud that we are part of the process to fix it all," the BBC quoted Williams as saying.

If it is successful, Boeing will become the second private firm able to provide crew transport to and from the ISS, after Elon Musk's SpaceX.

“Design and development is hard — particularly with a human space vehicle," said Mark Nappi, vice president and Starliner programme manager at Boeing, during a Thursday news briefing.

