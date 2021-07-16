Los Angeles County will again require the use of masks indoors, following a sharp rise in coronavirus infections since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in California a month earlier.

The new order will require everyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, to wear face coverings in most indoor public places. It takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. Some exceptions will apply, similar to those in place for much of the past year, including for restaurants. No businesses are being ordered to reduce capacity or close.

The new restrictions follow what officials called alarming growth in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, as residents of the nation’s largest most populous county cast off their masks in coffee shops and movie theaters and life returned to something resembling a pre-pandemic normal.

Some 1,537 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, according to county health officials, an 83% increase over the previous week. Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the same period.

“Masking indoors must again become a normal practice by all regardless of vaccination status so that we can stop the trends and level of transmission we’re currently seeing," said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Waiting for us to be at a high community transmission level before making a change would be too late."

Health officials have, in part, blamed the Delta variant, first detected in India, for the skyrocketing infections. Two weeks ago, they issued a recommendation ago that residents wear masks indoors. But after cases continued to climb, they reimposed a requirement.

New infections and hospitalizations have been concentrated among unvaccinated residents, county officials said, with younger people making up a larger share of infections than during past spikes. More than 5 million of Los Angeles County’s 10 million people have been fully vaccinated, representing 61% of those 16 year or older. That compares with 59% of those 18 or older across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University of California system announced Thursday that only vaccinated students would be permitted to return to campus in the fall.

