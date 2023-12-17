Lost and found first tomato ever grown in space: NASA shares 'saucy' story and unseen photos
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio was accused of eating the tomatoes he had harvested aboard the ISS in 2022. However, the case was not what it was suspected to be.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Astronaut Frank Rubio recently shared the story of "two rogue tomatoes" that went missing aboard the International Space Station (ISS) nearly a year ago.
Will those tomatoes return to Earth?
"The rogue tomatoes found from the XROOTS experiment will not be returning to Earth for analysis as they were discarded, " NASA said.
Why growing plants in space important?
Growing food aboard the International Space Station is one of the many research investigations underway for long-duration spaceflight missions to the Moon and Mars, the NASA said.
The US space agency added that the benefits of growing plants in space is not just about sustainability or providing food and other services on future space missions. Besides these, astronauts report there are psychological benefits to time spent gardening, increasing their quality of life in space, and boosting their morale.
"Research aboard the space station is advancing the technology and scientific knowledge needed to successfully grow plants in space and help humans push the boundaries of space travel. This work also helps efforts to improve plants grown for food and other important uses here on Earth," the space agency said.
