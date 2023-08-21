Russia's Luna 25 crashed into the Moon on Sunday, ending the country's dream of being the first to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole. Luna 25 was Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years, since the launch of the Soviet Union's Phobos 2 probe in 198 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We take a look at some of the previous lunar missions that failed.

Here are top moon missions that failed: Pioneer O: According to The Planetary Society, the world's first lunar mission, led by the United States, failed just 77 seconds after lift-off owing to the rocket's first stage exploding.

Luna 1958A, Luna 1958B, Luna 1958C, Luna 1959A, Luna 1960A, Luna 1960B and Luna 1963B: Launched in the years after which they are named, these lunar missions by the former Soviet Union were unsuccessful due to rocket failures at various stages after launch.

Longjiang 1: According to Gizmodo, China's Longjiang-1 and Longjiang-2 microsatellites were sent to the Moon in 2018 to conduct ultra-long wavelength astronomical observations in lunar orbit. However, the Longjiang-1 mission failed due to technical problems that prevented it from leaving Earth's orbit.

Beresheet: Israel's Beresheet, launched in 2019, was the first privately funded lunar mission. It was also the first attempt by Israel to join the ranks of countries such as the US, Russia and China by landing on the surface of the moon.

However, technical failures during the spacecraft's soft landing prevented it from slowing down and subsequently crashing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission failed in its lunar phase because its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a soft landing on September 7, 2019.