An eclipse occurs when one heavenly body such as a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body. A lunar eclipse takes place when Earth gets in the way of the Sun's light hitting the moon.

The first lunar eclipse of this year is going to happen during the early hours of 26 May. But this is going to be an especially superlunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once.

Date and time

The first total lunar eclipse of 2021 is set to take place on 26 May.

This year's first total lunar eclipse will start at 2:17 am, according to the Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15h.15m IST. The total phase will begin at 16h 39m IST. The total phase will end at 16 h 58m IST. The partial phase will end at 18h 23m IST.

Red blood moon visibility

From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some costal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.





