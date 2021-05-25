New Delhi: A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed on Monday. "A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands," read an official statement.

Where will Lunar eclipse 2021 be visible in India?

It will be visible for a short span of time from the northeastern parts of India, West Bengal, and Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible out of India too?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the eclipse will also be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 timings

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:15 pm and the total phase will begin at 4:39 pm. The total phase will end at 4:58 pm and the partial phase will end at 6:23 pm.

Next Lunar Eclipse

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

Total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.