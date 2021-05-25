Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >Lunar eclipse 2021 to be visible from north-east India, West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lunar eclipse 2021 to be visible from north-east India, West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Premium
File photo. The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse.
2 min read . 06:49 AM IST Staff Writer

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the eclipse will also be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

New Delhi: A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed on Monday. "A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands," read an official statement.

New Delhi: A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed on Monday. "A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands," read an official statement.

Where will Lunar eclipse 2021 be visible in India?

TRENDING STORIES See All

Where will Lunar eclipse 2021 be visible in India?

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It will be visible for a short span of time from the northeastern parts of India, West Bengal, and Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible out of India too?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the eclipse will also be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 timings

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:15 pm and the total phase will begin at 4:39 pm. The total phase will end at 4:58 pm and the partial phase will end at 6:23 pm.

Next Lunar Eclipse

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned.

Total lunar eclipse and partial lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!